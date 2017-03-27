Shannen Doherty looks healthy and happy in Malibu

Shannen Doherty looks healthy and happy as she stops by a farmers' market in Malibu just weeks after completing breast cancer treatment But Shannen Doherty looked healthy and happy as she stopped by by Trancas Country Market in Malibu, California, on Thursday. The Charmed star, 45, dressed casually in a loose knit jumper and knee-length satin skirt as she stocked up on nutritious food and drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.