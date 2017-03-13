Shannen Doherty bounces back after finishing chemo
And Shannen Doherty, who has been battling with breast cancer since March 2015, is going from strength to strength as she was spotted leaving a bistro in Malibu, California. Now the brave 45-year-old is getting back to everyday life after completing her treatment as she enjoyed dinner out at Ollo Restaurant with her husband of five years Kurt Iswarienko.
