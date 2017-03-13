Santa Monica Reviewing a oeSafe Routea Plans for Edison Language Academy

Santa Monica Reviewing a oeSafe Route...

Santa Monica Reviewing a "Safe Route" Plans for Edison Language Academy

After months of meeting with worried parents and others, the City of Santa Monica is looking at new designs City planners think can make it safer for neighbors and children who walk or bike to and from Edison Language Academy. Under review by the City are "refined" plans meant to protect pedestrians and cyclists from speeding as they try negotiating the area around the school, located at 2402 Virginia Avenue.

