Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Rachel Zoe Host Intimate LA Luncheon to Celebrate New UGG SS17 Campaign
Actress and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley teamed up with designer, editor and stylist Rachel Zoe to celebrate her latest spring campaign with global lifestyle and footwear brand, UGGA . As Global Brand Ambassador, Huntington-Whiteley showcases the brand's new seasonal silhouettes shot against a quintessentially California backdrop wearing looks curated by dear friend and style icon Rachel Zoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Sat
|Well Well
|4,526
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Jessica Baxter
|19
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC