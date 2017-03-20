Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Rachel Zoe Host Intimate LA Luncheon to Celebrate New UGG SS17 Campaign

Actress and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley teamed up with designer, editor and stylist Rachel Zoe to celebrate her latest spring campaign with global lifestyle and footwear brand, UGGA . As Global Brand Ambassador, Huntington-Whiteley showcases the brand's new seasonal silhouettes shot against a quintessentially California backdrop wearing looks curated by dear friend and style icon Rachel Zoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.