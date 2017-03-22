Rob Lowe and Sons are Going to Hunt Bigfoot

March 20, 2017- A&E Network has ordered the new nonfiction series "The Lowe Files" from Critical Content, it was announced today by Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. The nine episode series will follow Rob Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel through the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries, a curiosity that Rob has had since his early childhood days and has now been passed down to his boys.

