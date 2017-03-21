Rob Lowe and his sons land spooky reality show
Rob Lowe and his sons will check out America's spookiest sites on a new reality TV road trip show. A&E network cameras will follow the movie stars and his boys, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel across the U.S. investigating "unsolved legends and eerie old-age tales."
