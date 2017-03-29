Reluctant Vista City Council moves toward district elections
The Vista City Council reluctantly but unanimously agreed this week to move toward changing the way future council members are elected. Nothing has been set in stone, but the idea is essentially to divide the city into four districts that would each elect a council member.
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
