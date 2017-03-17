Norovirus outbreak continues at Santa Monica schools
The empty campus of John Adams Middle School after a school closure due to norovirus. Nearly two months after a norovirus outbreak began during a class trip to Yosemite, students in Santa Monica are still falling sick with the stomach bug, according to school and public health officials.
