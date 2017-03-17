Norovirus outbreak continues at Santa...

Norovirus outbreak continues at Santa Monica schools

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The empty campus of John Adams Middle School after a school closure due to norovirus. Nearly two months after a norovirus outbreak began during a class trip to Yosemite, students in Santa Monica are still falling sick with the stomach bug, according to school and public health officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 14 hr tellinitlikeitis 4,524
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar 15 Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Mar 14 Hillary Vomit 35
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 23
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb 24 Phartinet 19
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan '17 Jessica Baxter 19
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC