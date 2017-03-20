Mel Gibson has been working to help H...

Mel Gibson has been working to help Holocaust survivors

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: New York Daily News

The actor has reportedly been working with a charity for Holocaust survivors over the past few years - despite having made derogatory comments about Jewish people during a DUI in 2006. "Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," he said, while being arrested by a cop in Malibu more than 10 years ago.

