Megan Fox's son Noah dons Frozen dress for family lunch
Megan Fox's four-year-old son Noah had fun with fashion during a family lunch at the Subway in their Malibu neighborhood on Friday. The little boy donned the bright blue caped gown that Snow Queen Elsa of Arendelle wears in Disney's 2013 box office smash Frozen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|8 hr
|Anglet
|1
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 1
|actorvet
|4,517
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC