Malibu spousal battery suspect allege...

Malibu spousal battery suspect allegedly assaulted bail bondsman before chase crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

A spousal battery suspect who was sought after allegedly assaulting a bail bondsman crashed a vehicle into another vehicle today in Malibu while being chased by deputies. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Webb Way, according to Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 7 hr Well Well 4,528
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Tue Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar 15 Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Mar 14 Hillary Vomit 35
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 23
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb 24 Phartinet 19
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 19
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC