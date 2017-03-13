Major Bernie Sanders' backers suspect Russians flooded their...
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at 20/20's criminal justice forum at Allen University on Nov. 21, 2015. [ Crush Rush / Shutterstock.com ] Professional presidential campaign staff for Sen. Bernie Sanders confirmed to the Huffington Post that Russian trolls were responsible for pushing out anti-Hillary Clinton memes and social media content.
