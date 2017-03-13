Louisa Warwick wears white swimsuit for Malibu photoshoot

Babewatch! Brit model Louisa Warwick flaunts her fabulous figure in a plunging white swimsuit as she frolics on the sun-kissed shores of Malibu And Louisa Warwick showed exactly why she was one of the season's more memorable hopefuls as she stepped out for a sizzling photoshoot on Sunday. The 24-year-old blonde beauty looked sensational in a plunging, high-cut white bikini as she posed up a storm on the sun-kissed shores of Malibu, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.