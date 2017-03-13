Lana Del Rey enjoys a relaxing day at the beach in Malibu
A Del Rey of sunshine! Singer Lana covers up in a grey dress and wide-brimmed hat as she enjoys a relaxing day at the beach in Malibu And Lana Del Rey appeared to be embracing the calm before the proverbial storm on Sunday, as she enjoyed a relaxing afternoon on the beach in Malibu, California. The High On The Beach singer, 31, stepped out in a grey sundress, which featured colourful floral embroidery around the neck and hemlines.
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Sat
|Well Well
|4,526
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Jessica Baxter
|19
