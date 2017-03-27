Getty Research Institute acquires massive Frank Gehry archives
Frank Gehry, Ron Davis House, South Elevation, 1968-1972, Malibu, California, Frank Gehry Papers at the Getty Research Institute, A© Frank O. Gehry. The Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles acquired a seriously massive archive directly from the studio of Frank O. Gehry today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartinet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC