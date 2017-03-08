Further Proof That Channing Tatum Has...

Further Proof That Channing Tatum Has Been Making Jenna Dewan Smile For Years

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met in 2006 while filming Step Up and tied the knot three years later in Malibu, CA. Not only have the two kept each other smiling ever since, but they've shared plenty of sweet moments throughout their relationship, including the birth of their daughter, Everly, in 2013 and their fun-filled beach getaways .

Malibu, CA

