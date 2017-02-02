From the Archives: Slow moving Rambla...

From the Archives: Slow moving Rambla Pacifico landslide

Jan. 30, 1985: Don Dwiggins sits in a bathtub, all that is left of his neighbor's Malibu home. When the slow-moving Rambla Pacifico landslide cracked Don Dwiggins' neighbor's home's foundation, the owner dismantled the structure, but left a bathtub.

