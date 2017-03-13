For rent: Sting's southwestern style ...

For rent: Sting's southwestern style beachfront home in Malibu

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Boston Herald

It seems unlikely he actually needs the extra income -- by most estimates his net worth is somewhere in the vicinity of $300 million -- but Sting has none-the-less made his Buddha-filled beachfront home inside the hallowed gates of the Colony enclave in available as a short term luxury lease with a decidedly rock star-style rent of $200,000 per month.

