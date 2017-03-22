Fancy Pants Malibu, California Votes ...

Fancy Pants Malibu, California Votes To Become A Sanctuary City

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Right Wing News

Hey, someone has to mow the yards, clean the bathrooms, and cook the meals for ultra-low wages in one of the richest cities in the country But it being Malibu, there was a celebrity twist. The idea was inspired by one of the town's many famous residents: actor Martin Sheen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 7 hr Well Well 4,528
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Tue Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar 15 Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Mar 14 Hillary Vomit 35
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 23
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb 24 Phartinet 19
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 19
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 22 at 3:00PM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC