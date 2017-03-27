Downed power pole, live wires, close ...

Downed power pole, live wires, close PCH in Malibu

14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Wires in the roadway from a downed power pole early Wednesday, March 29, 2017, have closed all lanes of Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road in Malibu. By 7:10 a.m., all but one lane of PCH was reopened.

Malibu, CA

