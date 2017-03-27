Bob Vickrey, Board of Contributors: M...

Bob Vickrey, Board of Contributors: My beach community needs its own wall

After reading the latest crime report in our local paper, I'm calling upon the citizens of my hometown in Southern California to come together and build a wall around our town. Our beach community of Pacific Palisades has long been considered a safe place to live, but just the other day I read that two CDs were stolen from a parked vehicle in broad daylight.

