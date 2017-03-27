Bob Vickrey, Board of Contributors: My beach community needs its own wall
After reading the latest crime report in our local paper, I'm calling upon the citizens of my hometown in Southern California to come together and build a wall around our town. Our beach community of Pacific Palisades has long been considered a safe place to live, but just the other day I read that two CDs were stolen from a parked vehicle in broad daylight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|melissamei
|20
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Lol
|4,531
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC