Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller shells out $36M for LA pad

Tuesday Read more: The Real Deal

Billionaire trader Stanley Druckenmiller and his wife Fiona look to have scooped up an oceanfront Malibu pad next door to action star Jason Statham for $36 million, The Real Deal has learned. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property on Malibu Colony Road, which totals 6,900 square feet, sold in an off-market deal for roughly $5,200 per square foot, records show.

