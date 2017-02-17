Vanna White turns 60: See her then and now
Vanna White was a newly minted TV star when she attended the "Battle of the Network Stars" on March 30, 1984 at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Vanna White was a newly minted TV star when she attended the "Battle of the Network Stars" on March 30, 1984 at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|19
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC