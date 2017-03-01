The Hills star Jason Wahler announces he's expecting his first child with wife Ashley Slack
Jason Wahler, who used to date Lauren Conrad, and wife Ashley Slack revealed they will be welcoming a new addition to their family later this year. The happy couple continued: "We absolutely love kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own."
