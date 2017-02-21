Shakespeare & Company Welcomes New Managing Director
After an extensive national search, Shakespeare & Company announced today that Adam Davis , long-time Managing Director of the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and former Company Manager of the La Jolla Playhouse , has been named as the Company's new Managing Director. "We are incredibly excited to have Adam Davis joining the Shakespeare & Company team," said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows .
