Santa Monica School Cancels Activities In Effort To Stop Spreading Norovirus

SANTA MONICA - A Santa Monica school is curtailing school activities where they're trying to stop the spread of the norovirus. The parents received an email from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District which said that optional group activities including dances,field trips and music rehearsals will be canceled to stop the spread of the gastr0-intestinal illness, most likely the norovius which has been going around.

