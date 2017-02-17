Rain spurs flooding, closes roads, ca...

Rain spurs flooding, closes roads, cancels flights in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Whittier Daily News

The long-promised “monster” storm is pounding Southern California, canceling airline flights, closing roads, shuttering resorts and triggering multiple flash flood warnings. Heavy rain from the 150-mile-wide storm soaked Malibu early Friday morning and is spreading through Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino this afternoon, threatening to unleash widespread flooding, the National Weather Service reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 19
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Feb 3 Impeach Jerry Brown 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 24 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan 21 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan '17 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC