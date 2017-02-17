Rain spurs flooding, closes roads, cancels flights in Southern California
The long-promised “monster” storm is pounding Southern California, canceling airline flights, closing roads, shuttering resorts and triggering multiple flash flood warnings. Heavy rain from the 150-mile-wide storm soaked Malibu early Friday morning and is spreading through Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino this afternoon, threatening to unleash widespread flooding, the National Weather Service reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|19
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan '17
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC