Possible Norovirus Still Present in S...

Possible Norovirus Still Present in Santa Monica-Malibu Schools

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The LookOut news

John Adams Middle School was open again this week after being closed due to an illness outbreak that was possibly Norovirus, but the sickness was still floating around the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District as of Wednesday, according to officials. "While we have had some students go home sick this week with what may be the Norovirus, we continue to focus on reducing the spread of this highly contagious illness at our facilities," SMMUSD officials wrote in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 19
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Feb 3 Impeach Jerry Brown 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 24 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan 21 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC