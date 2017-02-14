PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth, model Kelly Ro...

PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth, model Kelly Rohrbach promote Spieth One in Malibu

Tuesday Feb 14

Jordan Spieth was joined by his instructor Cameron McCormick and model Kelly Rohrbach Monday night in Malibu, Calif., to promote Spieth's new Under Armour golf shoe, the Spieth One. Spieth, McCormick and Rohrbach, who played college golf at Georgetown, participated in a Q&A session at the Nobu Malibu.

