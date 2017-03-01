Oscar Envelope Handler Brian Cullinan Under Fire for Best Picture...

And it looks like Brian Cullinan, a PricewaterhouseCoopers partner who handed presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope on Sunday night -- when La La Land was initially mistakenly awarded the Best Picture Oscar as opposed to the actual winner, Moonlight -- is paying the price. Following the incident, paparazzi has been staked outside of 57-year-old Cullinan's Malibu, California, home.

