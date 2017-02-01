No charges filed in California missing woman probe
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies won't face state prosecution in connection with the disappearance and death of a woman who walked out of the sheriff's station in Malibu. The Los Angeles Daily News says the father of Mitrice Richardson was notified last week that the California attorney general's office found insufficient evidence to file criminal charges for concealing evidence.
