Murraya s 30 leads hot Pepperdine past BYU 99-83
Lamond Murray Jr. scored 30 points and Pepperdine had its best offensive night of the season in a 99-83 win over BYU o LOS ANGELES - Shaqquan Aaron scored a career-high 21 points and Bennie Boatwright added 16 as Southern California cruised to a 92-66 vi MALIBU, Calif. - Lamond Murray Jr. scored 30 points and Pepperdine had its best offensive night of the season in a 99-83 win over BYU on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|19
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC