Mother, Friends of Missing Woman Seek Help at Malibu Beach
Elaine Park, a 20-year-old from Glendale, was still missing a week after her car was found parked in Malibu. Her mother and two of her friends returned to Corral Beach in an attempt to find anyone with information that might help solve the mystery Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|19
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC