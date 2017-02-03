Missing Glendale womana s car found along PCH in Malibu

GLENDALE >> A missing Glendale woman's car was found Thursday along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu with the 20-year-old's keys, cellphone and other personal belongings inside. Elaine Park had been reported missing on Monday after she failed to return home following a date on Saturday night with her boyfriend, according to Glendale police Sgt.

