Meteorologist Jackie Johnson finds a sunny spot in Malibu's Point Dume

Local weather forecaster Jackie Johnson has bought a home in Malibu's Point Dume area for $3.65 million. (Michael Gardner Photography Jackie Johnson, a familiar face in L.A.'s evening news scene, has bought a home in Malibu for $3.65 million.

