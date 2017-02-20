Measure S wins backing of a fed-upa n...

Measure S wins backing of a fed-upa neighborhood open-space group

Monday Feb 6 Read more: LA Daily News

A neighborhood group that advocates for the preservation of open space in the city's hillside areas has thrown its support behind a March ballot measure that would temporarily halt some development projects in the city. The Hillside Federation's endorsement marks the latest by an “environmental” group for Measure S, according to a release by the campaign supporting the measure.

