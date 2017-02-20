Malibu road remains closed for storm repairs
A stretch of Decker Road in Malibu that has been closed for a week for emergency storm repairs will remain blocked until next Monday, Caltrans officials said today. The stretch of Decker about one mile north of Pacific Coast Highway closed at 6 a.m. Jan. 31 and was first expected to reopen last Friday, but it was then extended until Tuesday morning.
