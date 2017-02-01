Malibu mama! Julia Roberts goes out shopping with daughter

Make-up free Julia Roberts, 49, looks bright as she goes shopping for interior decor with daughter Hazel in Malibu The 49-year-old beamed as she was snapped shopping in Malibu, California on Thursday with her daughter Hazel shopping for interior decorations. The Oscar-winning Erin Brockovich had a stylish wintry get-up for the retail excursion, wearing an all-black outfit of a jacket, pants and boots with a sage green scarf on the sunny-yet-chilly day in Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.