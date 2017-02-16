Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board Approves Second...
On February 2, 2017, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a Revised Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Malibu , the Regional Board, and the State Water Resources Control Board to extend the compliance deadlines for the Los Angeles Region Basin Plan amendment prohibiting new discharges from or construction of septic systems in the Malibu Civic Center area . The 2017 MOU is the second amendment to an MOU initially entered in 2011 [i] between the City and the Regional Board that, among other things, adjusted the timing of compliance with the Basin Plan Prohibition.
