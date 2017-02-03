Liam Hemsworth hangs out in chilly Malibu with his buddies

Beach bum! Liam Hemsworth bundles up in a beanie and hoodie as hangs out in chilly Malibu with his buddies The 27-year-old was seen in Malibu, California on Friday where he went to see the ocean with some friends. Staying comfy: The actor wore a grey sweatshirt with warm pants as he carried a cold beverage with him on his beach trip Liam donned a grey Vans sweatshirt where he kept the hood over his head to keep the cold air out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.