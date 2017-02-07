Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid lark ab...

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid lark about in Vogue video

Read more: Daily Mail

Model behavior! Kendall Jenner hops on pal Gigi Hadid's back as they lark about in behind the scenes video for Vogue shoot And the strong bond between pals Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid is plain to see in a behind the scenes video from the photoshoot which took place in December. The girls giggle as they joke about on the beach in Malibu, California, with Kendall, 21, hopping on Gigi's back as she hurtles across the sand.

