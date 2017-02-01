Harry Styles' 23rd birthday with Adele and Cindy Crawford
EXCLUSIVE Tequila shots, karaoke and a VERY A-list crowd: Behind-the-scenes at Harry Styles' star-studded 23rd birthday bash with Adele, Cindy Crawford and Cuba Gooding Jr. He's become one of the world's best-known, and best-loved, pop stars after shooting to fame at the tender age of 16. So it's no surprise Harry Styles drew in an A-list crowd as he rang in his 23rd birthday in style with an intimate gathering at Cafe Habana in Malibu, California , on Wednesday night. The former One Direction singer partied the night away with a whole host of showbiz pals, including Adele , Cuba Gooding Jr., Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Chief Retire Florida
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC