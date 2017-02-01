Harry Styles' 23rd birthday with Adel...

Harry Styles' 23rd birthday with Adele and Cindy Crawford

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Tequila shots, karaoke and a VERY A-list crowd: Behind-the-scenes at Harry Styles' star-studded 23rd birthday bash with Adele, Cindy Crawford and Cuba Gooding Jr. He's become one of the world's best-known, and best-loved, pop stars after shooting to fame at the tender age of 16. So it's no surprise Harry Styles drew in an A-list crowd as he rang in his 23rd birthday in style with an intimate gathering at Cafe Habana in Malibu, California , on Wednesday night. The former One Direction singer partied the night away with a whole host of showbiz pals, including Adele , Cuba Gooding Jr., Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber.

