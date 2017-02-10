Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly enjoy a bite to eat in LA
Daddy cool: Gordon Ramsay holds hands with youngest daughter Tilly, 15, as they grab a family bite to eat at Soho House in Malibu He's had plenty of reason to celebrate over the past few days after his Bordeaux restaurant Le Pressoir d'Argent was awarded its second Michelin star last week. And Gordon Ramsay looked thrilled to be enjoying some quality time with his family as he grabbed a bite to eat with his youngest daughter Matilda, 15, at Soho House in Malibu, California , on Sunday.
