Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly enjo...

Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly enjoy a bite to eat in LA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Daddy cool: Gordon Ramsay holds hands with youngest daughter Tilly, 15, as they grab a family bite to eat at Soho House in Malibu He's had plenty of reason to celebrate over the past few days after his Bordeaux restaurant Le Pressoir d'Argent was awarded its second Michelin star last week. And Gordon Ramsay looked thrilled to be enjoying some quality time with his family as he grabbed a bite to eat with his youngest daughter Matilda, 15, at Soho House in Malibu, California , on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 19
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Feb 3 Impeach Jerry Brown 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 24 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan 21 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC