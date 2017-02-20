Girl About Town: Kate's ex woos girl ...

Girl About Town: Kate's ex woos girl with a dragon tattoo

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

GIRL ABOUT TOWN: Kate Moss's ex woos a girl with a dragon tattoo, as his romance blossoms with Lisbeth Salander The Kills star took Noomi - who found fame as hacker Lisbeth Salander in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo - as his date to fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth's 73rd birthday in Los Angeles last week. Kate Moss's estranged husband Jamie Hince, with whom she is pictured left, has found new love with Noomi Rapace of Girl with a Dragon Tattoo fame In July last year they were seen together at London's Chiltern Firehouse, and since then I can reveal that Noomi has been to several of Jamie's gigs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Fri Musikologist 19
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Fri Impeach Jerry Brown 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 24 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan 21 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC