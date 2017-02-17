First Ride Review: 2017 Yamaha FZ-09
Wheelies? Yeah, the FZ-09 does them, sometimes without you even trying. The 2017 bike is easier to ride fast thanks to a better fork and update throttle mapping, which makes wringing the 847cc triple's neck all the more enjoyable.
