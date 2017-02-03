Caitlyn Jenner gets her coffee fix

The most glamorous Super Bowl ever! Gisele gets a run for her money as stars like Adriana Lima and Olivia Culpo lead the rest of the WAGs at this year's clash between the Patriots and the Falcons Police were warned about jogger's 'killer' two months BEFORE her death: Suspect, 20, identified in 911 call back in MAY, is arrested after his DNA was found under the fingernails of woman raped and strangled in August 'I won't spend the rest of my life as just the girlfriend': Women who are DESPERATE for a proposal confess to feeling 'insane', jealous and depressed 'I don't regret killing my mother': Bali killer Heather Mack CONFESSES to murdering her mom in chilling prison tape and says she forced her 'innocent' boyfriend to stuff the body in a suitcase Vomit-filled bathrooms and students passed out everywhere: Inside the wild frat party where 20-year-old was found dead Stony-faced Trump ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.