Bradley Cooper and Pregnant Irina Picnic in Malibu

Cooper and a visibly pregnant Shayk went on a romantic picnic together in Malibu, California, on Sunday, where they were snapped holding hands on the beach. Cooper, 42, put his long locks in a half bun and carried his boots, as 31-year-old Shayk carried their picnic basket and dressed comfortably in black leggings.

