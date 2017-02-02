Attorney general's probe finds no evi...

Attorney general's probe finds no evidence of wrondoing by deputies in death of Mitrice Richardson

Latrice Sutton, mother of Matrice Richardson, speaks about her daughter during a 2010 vigil in Inglewood. A California attorney general's investigation has failed to uncover evidence that would merit criminal charges against Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies for their handling of the disappearance and death of Mitrice Richardson, according to an official letter.

