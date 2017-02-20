Angelina Jolie says her kids are help...

Angelina Jolie says her kids are helping her cope with divorce drama

Angelina Jolie has broken her silence about her split from Brad Pitt, revealing her focus on the couple's six kids is helping her cope with the pain of divorce. Sitting on the floor, cross-legged for a BBC World News exclusive in Cambodia, where the actress and director premiered her new film, "First They Killed My Father," on Saturday, Jolie fought back tears as she calmly talked about her 2016 marriage break-up, her divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband.

