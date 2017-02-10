Anderson .Paak just wanted to be hear...

Anderson .Paak just wanted to be heard -- now he's up for new artist

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Who will win album of the year? Will BeyoncA© or Adele make history? How music's biggest night pans out is anyone's guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there's lots to pay attention to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 19
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Feb 3 Impeach Jerry Brown 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 24 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan 21 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 12 at 4:49AM PST

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC